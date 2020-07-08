Tiffany Haddish shaved her head on Instagram Live, and shared an empowering message

Tiffany Haddish gave herself the big chop during a series of Instagram Lives, and she shared an empowering message along the way.

The big chop is the part in a person’s natural hair journey, in which they cut most of it off – taking away any relaxer, hair dye or chemical perm – so that the hair left is completely natural.

Showing a pair of hair scissors to the camera, Haddish tells her viewers: “Today is the day”. She then proceeds to cut her locs right to the root, laughing and joking through the entire haircut while her family and friends react in the background off-camera.