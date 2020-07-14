Why the TikTok 15-minute cleansing challenge isn’t great for your skin

When selecting my cleanser, I opted for a balm-to-oil formula. As my fingers would be massaging my face for so long, I didn’t want to use something that would create dragging and friction. An oily cleanser supplies a lot of slid and slide, and the oil goes greater lengths than cream or foam options.

I scooped up my usual amount, warmed the balm up between my fingers until it broke down into an oily consistency and started massaging it around my face. Let me just say, it wasn’t until doing this task that I realised just how long 15 minutes is.

To help the time go by, I put on an episode of New Girl and continued to massage the oil around my face. At around four minutes in, the cleanser began to feel a bit gritty (some people say this is sebum and blackheads, but I think it was the cleanser gathering into bits from rubbed around so much) and by the seventh minute, my cheeks started to feel a bit hot. My guess is the consistency of the oil cleanser wasn’t thick enough and so there was still some friction occurring.

When the 15 minutes was over, I ran to the sink and splashed it with cold water before placing my whole face under the tap and letting it cool my face. Once my face felt a bit calmer, I gently wiped the excess cleanser off with a muslin cloth and then patted it gently with a face towel to dry. After a few minutes, the hot feeling returned in my cheeks and I ended up slathering my face in La Roche Posay’s Cicaplast Baume B5, £14.