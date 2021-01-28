11 TikTok-recommended beauty products actually worth buying

TikTok. A year ago, the social media platform was dominated by Gen-Z. But when the first lockdown struck in March, us millennials found ourselves getting in on the action. Alongside dance sequences to the latest hits, mind-blowing food hacks and impressive renovations, the platform has a large amount of beauty videos. In fact, videos tagged with #beauty have amassed over 37.6 billion views. It’s no surprise then that numerous beauty products go viral on TikTok from time to time. While some are slightly questionable (we don’t recommend attempting an at-home lash lift, filing your own teeth or scrubbing your body raw), there are some products that are well worth the hype.

Here, we round up the TikTok-recommended beauty products actually worth spending your money on.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Ever since this solution by The Ordinary landed on TikTok, it’s constantly going in and out of stock. While the deep red formula makes it look scary, it’s now become infamous on the platform. Its combination of AHAs and BHAs work together to exfoliate skin and clear congestion. And when the Stylist beauty team tried it, they found their skin felt a lot softer after 10 minutes – but approach with caution if your skin is sensitive.

CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser

A favourite amongst the Stylist beauty team, this cult CeraVe cleanser contains salicylic acid to cleanse and smooth out rough, bumpy skin but it’s still gentle enough to use everyday. The cleanser shot to popularity when Hyram Yarbro, also known as Skincare By Hyram, recommended it and it frequently pops up in numerous videos.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Maybelline originally planned to launch this mascara in the UK in April but when it went viral on TikTok, they brought its release forward. The power of TikTok, right? The intense black formula and bendy conical wand team up to deliver super long lashes. Ever since it went viral, the mascara has been in and out of stock at various retailers so if you see it, grab it.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24hr Freshwear Liquid Foundation

L’Oréal Paris’ Infallible 24hr Freshwear Liquid Foundation has been gathering heaps of attention thanks to its smooth, natural-looking finish. It has a buildable formula and many TikTok users have commented on how easy it is to blend.

e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer

Infused with squalane for hydration, this primer has been doing the rounds for giving skin a smooth and even finish before users go on to apply make-up. As well as its impressive formula, you could say it’s also beauty ASMR. There are countless TikTok videos showing how the putty formula comes out of a fresh tub. Admittedly, they are pretty satisfying to watch.

Denman D3 Medium Classic Styling Brush

Classic Denman brushes have long been praised for their gentle approach to detangling hair but one viral TikTok video showed how good they are to help define curl patterns. User @makenzieandmalia posted a video showing that the key is using a brush underneath your hair to twist it into the perfect curl. It got a mindblowing 10.3 million views. While this differs according to hair texture and curl type and can probably be done with other brushes, it’s worth having a go.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Vi Lai has become one of TikTok’s most popular beauty influencers thanks to her funny, refreshingly honest and down to earth reviews. One product she absolutely swears by is Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. A cult product across the industry, this BHA exfoliator contains salicylic acid to clear congested skin and treat blemishes and blackheads.

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumiser

If you’ve ever gone on TikTok, you’re bound to have seen this Revlon hair tool on your FYP page. It simultaneously dries and styles your hair, giving it a sleek finish and the same effect as a bouncy blow dry. The best part though? Most users say it only takes a matter of minutes to use.

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment

Korean skincare brand Dr. Jart+ has been getting a lot of love on TikTok recently for its Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment. The cream works to reduce signs of redness while plant extracts soothe inflammation.

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara

Another mascara entry: this L’Oréal Paris mascara was one of the platform’s most popular options before Sky High came along. It has a flexible brush for precise application and sweeps lashes into a fluttery, long perfect curl. However, users say you’ll only experience the true benefits of this mascara if you get the black formula.

NYX The Marshmellow Smoothing Primer

NYX Professional’s new marshmallow-inspired primer blew up on TikTok and now it’s sold out everywhere. Claiming it ticks off 10 benefits, including creating a smooth canvas for make-up and making skin look smoother, the vegan formula has zero silicones and contains marshmallow extra for a bouncy finish.

