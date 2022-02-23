Blusher gets a bit of a bad reputation, with many people scared to even use it. When the beauty world became obsessed with contouring in the 2010s, blush not only became redundant in people’s beauty routines but something many actively avoided in order to achieve that sculpted, waxwork-esque look. But now, blusher has made a comeback and for good reason – it not only compliments your natural complexion but you can also use it to help sculpt your face.

If you don’t know where start with blusher, don’t worry – it’s simple to use. In fact, a viral TikTok created by @reesepiecexo takes you through everything you need to know about blusher as a beginner in under two minutes. The video explains that there are three different shades of blush: a contouring shade, a brightening shade and a neutral tone. Each of them can be used together to create the perfect blusher look.