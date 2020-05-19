“I tried the TikTok dry shampoo trend and it taught me a lot”

In a TikTok video, that has currently amassed a casual 5.3 million views, Cora explains: “So you’ve probably been using dry shampoo wrong, and I’m going to show you how to use it right.

“So you take your favourite dry shampoo and spray it very generously at your roots all over. VERY generously.

“And then you’re going to leave it in, for like five or 10 minutes.”

“After you’ve let it sit you’re going to do this: rub it in like this [she says as she uses her fingertips right at the roots], make sure it gets spread out all evenly and then you’re going to brush it through all the way.”

She then follows up with a dry conditioner but seeing as I’m attempting this hack during lockdown, I think I’ll skip that part.