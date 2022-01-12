“I know this is weird, bear with me,” Audrey says, holding an eyelash curler. “I’m actually going to curl my eyelashes upside down.

“You want to be careful when you do this, but you want to get all of your lashes and just working your way down the lash – you’re curling them upside down.

“Then you go in and get right up to the root and curl it upwards. It should look something like that. Now I’m going in with L’Oréal Telescopic in Carbon Black.

“I mean, come on,” she finishes, referencing her dramatically lengthened eyelashes.