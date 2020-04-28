“I tried the ‘filtered foundation’ TikTok hack, and it was a slightly stressful journey”

The premise is simple: apply your products in a different order for the best skin of your life. The idea is thought to have first come from TikTok user Jarida (@ridaaaamat) in a video that has now racked up over 3.7 million views. “If you wear make-up, watch,” she says in the video. “Change your whole routine and try this instead.”

“Moisturise first, then after moisturising, take some translucent powder, not too much. Then, take some setting spray. After the setting spray, take a primer and put on your primer – also, wait for the setting spray to dry first.

“Then just put on your foundation and see what happens, and how amazing your make-up is going to look. And it’s going to stay put 24/7, and it’s not going to crease.”

Jarida does add, “It’s a make-up technique that’s probably still used by so many other people. I heard that it’s been used for a long time.”

Since it went viral, heaps of people have tried the steps and claimed it gave them a flawless, filtered finish. So, I decided to try it myself…