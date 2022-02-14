In my world, there are things I learn from books, things I learn from my friends, things I learn from experience and, crucially, things I learn from TikTok. A veritable micro-world of information, how-tos and graphic-filled explanations, I frequently incorporate my learnings into my offline life. Notably, my make-up, hair and skincare routines have benefitted the most, with my ability to make a delicious salmon bowl a close second. Here are the five I use on the daily and they don’t cost the earth or require expertise beyond a little patience and experimentation.

1. How to use rollers for big, fluffy hair

I’ve long been a fan of the big, bouncy 90s blowout but spending 40 minutes accurately blow-drying my hair only for it to look lacklustre isn’t the one. Enter my trusty £8 Amazon jumbo rollers. They give my roots much-needed volume and help set my hair into big, fluffy curls. Make sure to roll them away from the face – starting right at the end of the hair for an open, “bombshell” effect. When the hair is completely cool (and not before), gently remove and brush through with a bristle brush.

2. Why you should use an eyelash curler upside down

This trick felt less intuitive – surely using my eyelash curler upside down would result in even straighter lashes than I started with? Well, kind of. In actual fact, first using an eyelash curler upside down, followed by curling upwards from the root, gave me the straightest, most awake-looking lashes of my life, thanks to TikTok user @audboos. Best practise: don’t tug on your eyelashes or apply excess pressure, instead gently clamp and unclamp as you go.

3. Banana clips > claw clips

Tight and high hairstyles can cause damage to the hair, think buns and ponytails. While a silk scrunchie can help minimise mechanical damage, a banana clip is a great option too. It gathers the hair across a wider area and reduces the pressure or tugging felt along the hairline. Plus, it’s chic as hell and makes hair look longer.

4. A brown eyeliner pencil can double as a contour

In a pinch or on the go, a brown eyeliner can double up as a 90s lip liner, brow pencil, or surprisingly as a nose contour. Apply softly and build up, blending with your fingers – the heat from your skin will warm up the pigment and help it to settle into the skin.

5. Scrunching curly hair will revive it after wash day

Day two (or any day after the first day, really) curly hair can be a nightmare. If you go without a bonnet or forget to pineapple, the curl pattern can become severely compressed by pillows and partners. The “scrunch” (a gentle clasping of the curls from the tip to the root) helps bring movement, body and volume back to the hair. Sometimes, if my hair feels particularly dry or crunchy, I’ll apply a drop of Olaplex No.7 Oil, Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream or Aveda Smooth Infusion Styling Cream to my palm beforehand.

Main image: Morgan Fargo