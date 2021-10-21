This TikTok snakeskin nail hack is getting a lot of love, but there’s a catch

Some nail trends seem too intricate to master, and best saved for the nail art pros. But when it comes to replicating patterns and textures, the answer to nailing them can often lie in using everyday objects like bobby pins for polka dots, or using steam to create a matte velvet effect.

One design that couldn’t be more perfect for this time of year is snake print nails, or python nails. A combination of autumnal browns and deep reds – along with the fact that Halloween is right around the corner – means that the python print is a two-birds-one-stone trend that you won’t have to soak off once November arrives. TikTok has been loving it ever since nail artist extraordinaire Betina Goldstein posted a speedy video showing the simple household item she uses to create the imprinted effect: a humble laundry bag.