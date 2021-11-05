So, we know the technique really does work. But is it safe to be applying adhesive products to the sensitive skin around our eyes or on our face? I asked Dr Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics skin clinics to enlighten me.

Is it safe to stick tape so close to your eyes?



Short answer, no. Long answer, no and here’s why:

“You should absolutely not be using Sellotape as this could cause all manner of problems such as tearing and sensitivity,” says Dr Perry.

“Microporous tape would be slightly easier on the skin, but again the adhesive is likely to pull. Frequent use of this will have long-term effects and much the same as fabric first aid tape. There is specially designed cosmetic tape not available on the market for this very use; however, I’d still advise not to be doing this regularly.”

Why is it so important to be gentle with the skin around our eyes?

“The skin around the eye area is extremely thin and delicate and it can easily be damaged by using the wrong products, pulling the skin in certain ways and placing adhesives over the eye area,” says Dr Perry.

“Some of the problems which may occur can include sensitivity, irritation, redness, swelling and possible tearing. Long-term use could even result in sagging skin around the eye area.”

Which type of tape is the most gentle for the eye area?

“As the skin around the eyes, including the skin underneath your eyes, is thinner than the skin on the rest of your face it’s not a good idea to be using tape on a daily basis. Not only will you be taking out hairs that are meant to be there, but you will also have red sore patches and possible tearing to the skin, which could become infected. Putting make-up over the area which has had tape on it may also cause irritation and sensitivity.”

Final thoughts

OK, so perhaps I won’t attempt the TikTok cat eye tape hack regularly if only for the sake of the skin around my eye. But, for a once-in-a-while faultless eyeliner? Yes, I could see that happening.