If you’ve been thinking about getting a tattoo, but are keen to opt for something subtle, then a delicate finger tattoo could be just for you.

Hidden on the inner finger, or inked in a spot that can covered by a ring, finger tattoos are the perfect way to experience the art of tattooing without (hopefully!) leaving any cause for regret. And whether you choose a meaningful symbol or significant initial, they are a beautiful, and permanent, way to express yourself.

Plus, with finger tattoos growing in popularity recently, there is plenty of awe-inducing inspiration on social media, with over 130,000 images tagged with #fingertattoo on Instagram alone.

Here, we have selected 50 unique and beautiful designs to browse at your perusal, whether you’re seeking inspiration for your first inking or simply looking to add to your own personal collection.