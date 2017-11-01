34 delicate and tiny finger tattoos to inspire your first (or next) body art
- Sarah Biddlecombe
From tiny hearts, to animals, symbols and geometric patterns, here are some small, subtle finger tattoo designs to inspire you.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a tattoo, but are keen to opt for something subtle, then a delicate finger tattoo could be just for you.
Hidden on the inner finger, or inked in a spot that can covered by a ring, finger tattoos are the perfect way to experience the art of tattooing without (hopefully!) leaving any cause for regret. And whether you choose a meaningful symbol or significant initial, they are a beautiful, and permanent, way to express yourself.
Plus, with finger tattoos growing in popularity recently, there is plenty of awe-inducing inspiration on social media, with over 130,000 images tagged with #fingertattoo on Instagram alone.
Here, we have selected 50 unique and beautiful designs to browse at your perusal, whether you’re seeking inspiration for your first inking or simply looking to add to your own personal collection.
Red love heart
Happiness
Alice in Wonderland rabbit
Finger drops
Geometric shapes
Abstract animal
Moons and stars
Red bow
Cross
Virgo constellation
Miniature intricate rose
Star sketch
Palm tree
Moon and sun
Line of three dots
Strength
Evil eye
Abstract pattern
Astronomy
Triangle outline
Tiny anchor
Arrow
Initial
Filled in love heart
Promise
Blue bird
Mini wave
Solid moon
Anchor and hat
Intricate feather
Single initial
Matching couple eternity tattoos
Cross
Mini camera
Couples playing cards