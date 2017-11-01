Beauty

34 delicate and tiny finger tattoos to inspire your first (or next) body art

From tiny hearts, to animals, symbols and geometric patterns, here are some small, subtle finger tattoo designs to inspire you.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a tattoo, but are keen to opt for something subtle, then a delicate finger tattoo could be just for you.

Hidden on the inner finger, or inked in a spot that can covered by a ring, finger tattoos are the perfect way to experience the art of tattooing without (hopefully!) leaving any cause for regret. And whether you choose a meaningful symbol or significant initial, they are a beautiful, and permanent, way to express yourself. 

Plus, with finger tattoos growing in popularity recently, there is plenty of awe-inducing inspiration on social media, with over 130,000 images tagged with #fingertattoo on Instagram alone.

Here, we have selected 50 unique and beautiful designs to browse at your perusal, whether you’re seeking inspiration for your first inking or simply looking to add to your own personal collection.

  • Red love heart

  • Happiness

  • Alice in Wonderland rabbit

  • Finger drops

  • Geometric shapes

  • Abstract animal

  • Moons and stars

  • Red bow

  • Cross

  • Virgo constellation

  • Miniature intricate rose

  • Star sketch

  • Palm tree

  • Moon and sun

  • Line of three dots

  • Strength

  • Evil eye

  • Abstract pattern

  • Astronomy

  • Triangle outline

  • Tiny anchor

  • Arrow

  • Initial

  • Filled in love heart

  • Promise

  • Blue bird

  • Mini wave

  • Solid moon

  • Anchor and hat

  • Intricate feather

  • Single initial

  • Matching couple eternity tattoos

  • Cross

  • Mini camera

  • Couples playing cards

