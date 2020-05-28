Keen to give it a go? Here, Dr Wadia runs through the steps to performing an effective tongue scraping routine:

1) Open your mouth and stick our your tongue as far as you are able to. This gives increased access to the tongue and ease of scraping. Avoid pointing your tongue as this decreases surface area and makes scraping less effective.

2) Grab the scraper and give it a rinse.

3) Holding the handle of the tongue scraper, place it on the back part of your tongue, then begin scraping.

4) Apply firm pressure to the tongue scraper and in one slow, smooth motion, pull the scraper from the back of your tongue to the front. The edge of the scraper will remove any coating or residue.

5) Rinse the scraper to get rid of any coating or residue.

6) Repeat this movement four to eight times. That’s the maximum number that should be enough for the day.

7) Clean it after use. This tongue scraper can be kept long term and should be periodically disinfected using boiling water.