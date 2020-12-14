In an age where most of our time interacting with others is spent on screen, and the fun in dressing up has been limited to the waist up, it feels like there are fewer ways to feel glamorous.

Playing with make-up is great and all but, speaking as the self-proclaimed poster child for the lazy girl lifestyle, doing a full face of glam only for it to be smudged by a face mask or blurred by the murky blue light of my laptop screen and poor-quality webcam, isn’t exactly appealing. Even more so if I add up the time it takes to take it all off again at the end of the day (I’m a reluctant skincare addict, friends, and though I swear by double cleansing, willing myself to actually do it in the evening is a struggle).