If you’re anything like me, a trip to the nail salon is usually preceded by a frantic scroll of my Instagram saved section to try to remember the designs I had every intention of remembering the next time a manicure rolled around. It’s not a scientific approach, but it’s the cycle we’re stuck in. Alas.

This year, I’ve tried to be more intentional, seeking out an aesthetic before I set off. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of beautiful nail trends from which to siphon inspiration, especially in a city with as many talented creators and nail technicians as London. One account I find myself returning to every time is Townhouse.