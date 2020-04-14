Tracee Ellis Ross shares her old-school remedy for rehydrating dry, over-washed hands

Tracee Ellis Ross has taken to Instagram to share her tip for rehydrating dry, cracked hands – and it’s something she used to do all the time in high school.

In a four-minute-long IGTV, Ross asks viewers how they’re doing and how their hearts are feeling before adding, “At the same time, I wanted to ask how your hands are doing because we’ve all been told to wash our hands and to practice really good hand health.”

The World Health Organization has stressed that washing hands consistently throughout the day for 20 seconds at a time can help to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, repeated hand washing can lead to cracked and chapped skin.