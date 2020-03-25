Anyone who knows me knows that my hair is my pride and joy: however, I’ve always had a troublesome relationship with it. When I was 13, I attended a sleepover and my best friend plucked out a strand of my hair and a strand of hers, before remarking, “Look: mine is delicate and thin, but yours is rough and jagged like wire.” After everyone else had fallen asleep, I spent hours searching for offending wiry hairs and pulling them out one by one, skipping the finer hairs. I relished the feeling that I was correcting some kind of mistake.

I’d continue to do this nearly every day for most of a decade. When I felt anxious or even just bored while watching TV, I’d absent-mindedly find my hand reaching towards my crown. The tension would build as I rifled through hairs to find the perfect one to pluck; once I had done so, the anxiety dissolved, only to be replaced with shame and frustration… but that wouldn’t stop me from repeating it. And so went the vicious cycle.