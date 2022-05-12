Trinny Woodall. Whether you remember her as the former style columnist in a national newspaper or as one half of the Trinny & Susannah power duo, there’s a high chance her name has permeated your consciousness at some point.

For me, it was curling up on the sofa with my mum, watching her race around various parts of the country, often with a dress or oversized belt in tow, on fashion makeover show What Not To Wear. I relished her frenetic, honest energy. As a knowingly precocious child, who prayed each night to wake up shy and retiring, she was a reminder that it’s OK to take up space and make noise.

Now, years after my initial introduction to Trinny Woodall, she sits down with Stylist on a spring morning to recount her journey to brand founder and global community builder, and explains why Trinny London has always been for people of every generation.