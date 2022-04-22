Beauty

Trinny Woodall is hosting the first ever Trinny London pop-up in Soho this May

Morgan Fargo
She’s the inimitable character we’ve watched transition from our TV screens to become a hugely successful beauty and skincare brand founder, irreverent social media personality and an all-around slice of joy. Of course, we’re talking about Trinny Woodall. 

Famed for her no-nonsense approach, Woodall has distilled her penchant for giving tangible, helpful advice into her business, Trinny London. Initially a popular make-up line, the brand has since grown to include the gamut of skincare: from moisturisers to cleansers, actives and exfoliators. 

Trinny London
Trinny London Land will be open over three days in May at The Vinyl Factory in Soho, London.

A keen beauty and skincare enthusiast in her personal life (if you’ve spied into her bathroom cupboards during an Instagram Live video, you’ll know what I mean), Woodall’s knowledge of everything to do with skin is impressive. From treating areas of concern to creating easy-to-use formulas, Trinny London products are, in my opinion, as sensible as they are efficacious.

This May, you’ll have the chance to immerse yourself in all things Trinny at the brand’s first-ever pop-up: Trinny London Land. Taking place in central London over the course of three days, the free-to-attend pop-up will feature immersive installations, the full collection of products to discover and shop, and Trinny Talks – multiple sessions of intimate conversations between Woodall and her expert friends.

Trinny London Land
The event will feature expert talks, an exclusive Trinny Tribe event and immersive spaces to try different products.

How do I buy tickets to Trinny London Land?

While you don’t need to buy tickets to Trinny London Land (it’s marvellously free), you do need to book a slot to make sure your place is guaranteed. Trinny Talks and the exclusive Trinny Tribe event will require a £25 ticket but you’ll be able to redeem this against purchases on the day. 

When and where is Trinny London Land?

The event takes place over three days in May at The Vinyl Factory in Soho. 

  • Tuesday 10 May: 10am – 4:30pm
  • Wednesday 11 May: 10am – 4:30pm
  • Thursday 12 May: 10am – 9pm

The address is 18 Marshall Street, London, W1F 7B. The nearest Tube stations are Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road or Bond Street.

Find out more and book tickets here.

Main image: courtesy of the brand