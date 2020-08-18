Turmeric has been a wonder powder for thousands of years and its popularity only continues to grow in the beauty industry. Stylist reveals the turmeric-based products you need to get your hands on.
Long before it exploded into the beauty and wellness market, turmeric has been utilised within South Asian communities for thousands of years.
Many households made their own homemade treatments (some still do) using the multipurpose ingredient in a bid to protect skin against environmental aggressors and achieve an even complexion. In fact, turmeric plays a big part in Asian weddings. Ceremonies known as the pithi, or a haldi ceremony (haldi being the Hindi and Urdu word for turmeric), sees brides and grooms being covered in turmeric paste to make their skin appear more radiant before their wedding day.
The Western world has only recently woken up to the endless benefits of turmeric and now, it features in a wide range of products, from cleansers and masks to foundations and concealers. “Studies have indicated that turmeric has beneficial properties for our skin,” explains Dr Catherine Borysiewicz, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic.
Turmeric contains a chemical compound called curcumin, which reduces UV damage. Curcumin also has anti-bacterial properties. Dr Borysiewicz adds that the chemical can help to control sebum production, “which may be beneficial to those experiencing acne or oily skin conditions”.
In order to reap the benefits, it’s worth sprinkling some turmeric-infused beauty products into your beauty arsenal. “Incorporating turmeric-based beauty products such as serums and cleansers on a daily basis as well as face masks on a twice weekly basis may help achieve bright, healthy complexions,” says Dr Borysiewicz.
Here are Stylist’s favourite turmeric-based beauty products to try.
Kiehl’s Turmeric and Cranberry Energising Radiance Mask
This nifty little jar is a cult product for a reason. Extracts of turmeric and cranberry get rid of dirt and exfoliate your skin without any irritation.
Kiehl’s Turmeric and Cranberry Energising Radiance Mask, £36
Farsali Haldi Eyes
Anti-inflammatory turmeric root teams up with daisy extract and caffeine to reduce puffiness while brightening the under-eye area.
Farsali Haldi Eyes, £34
Elemental Herbology Muscle Melt Balm
Soothe tired muscles with this miracle product. Turmeric works to stimulate blood circulation, while relieving any aches and pain.
Volition Turmeric Brightening Polish
When Anuradha couldn’t find a product that brightened her skin as well as her grandmother’s homemade turmeric treatment, she decided to bottle up. Teaming up with skincare brand Volition, she created a gentle scrub that keeps skin smooth without any irritation.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley has paired up two of skincare’s most effective antioxidants into one formula. Vitamin C and turmeric work together to protect skin from free radical damage, while covering up any signs of dullness.
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation
This bestselling foundation contains turmeric extract to make skin appear radiant and even. Apply a 20p-sized amount to the centre of your face and blend it outwards with a foundation brush for a smooth finish.
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, £33.50
The Inkey List Turmeric Cream Moisturiser
Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric in this cream not only boosts radiance but also soothes irritation and redness.
Aveda Tulasara Wedding Face Masque
Inspired by the traditional pithi ceremony, this overnight mask revives dull skin without any staining.
First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask
Leave this mask on your skin for 10 minutes and prepare to be pleasantly surprised by the glowing results.
First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask, £30
Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask
In this 2-in-1 face mask, turmeric exfoliates the skin and targets build-up of pollution and sebum to leave skin refreshed and reinvigorated.
Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask, £43
Natura Bisse Diamond Lip Booster
Simply massage the metal applicator over the lips and turmeric oil will work to protect your lips against damaging environmental factors.
Skin Authority Beauty Infusion Turmeric & Blueberry for Brightening
A trio of turmeric, curcumin and blueberry help to minimises discolouration while delivering intense hydration.
Skin Authority Beauty Infusion Turmeric & Blueberry for Brightening, £38.22
Main image: Courtesy of brands