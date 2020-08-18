Many households made their own homemade treatments (some still do) using the multipurpose ingredient in a bid to protect skin against environmental aggressors and achieve an even complexion. In fact, turmeric plays a big part in Asian weddings. Ceremonies known as the pithi, or a haldi ceremony (haldi being the Hindi and Urdu word for turmeric), sees brides and grooms being covered in turmeric paste to make their skin appear more radiant before their wedding day.

Long before it exploded into the beauty and wellness market, turmeric has been utilised within South Asian communities for thousands of years.

The Western world has only recently woken up to the endless benefits of turmeric and now, it features in a wide range of products, from cleansers and masks to foundations and concealers. “Studies have indicated that turmeric has beneficial properties for our skin,” explains Dr Catherine Borysiewicz, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic.

Turmeric contains a chemical compound called curcumin, which reduces UV damage. Curcumin also has anti-bacterial properties. Dr Borysiewicz adds that the chemical can help to control sebum production, “which may be beneficial to those experiencing acne or oily skin conditions”.

In order to reap the benefits, it’s worth sprinkling some turmeric-infused beauty products into your beauty arsenal. “Incorporating turmeric-based beauty products such as serums and cleansers on a daily basis as well as face masks on a twice weekly basis may help achieve bright, healthy complexions,” says Dr Borysiewicz.

Here are Stylist’s favourite turmeric-based beauty products to try.