Before I was even a teenager, I had taken a razor to my arm hair. I was motivated by adverts of women shaving already hairless legs, and unsolicited remarks from boys I sat next to in school, who joked that I had more hair than they did. I watched with misguided joy as the blades glided over my arms, each stroke revealing what I deemed to be more femininity. This sensation lasted two days before regrowth brought me back to reality.

Since then, I’ve tried epilators, wax strips, hair buffers that may as well have been sheets of sandpaper – you name it. I was far too young to be growing accustomed to ripping layers of my skin off or accidentally cutting chunks out of my legs with razors. By age 18, my party trick was being able to thread my upper lip without even using a mirror. In my mind, being hairy was a mistake in my design that society does not afford Desi women on top of our other ethnic features, so I spent time and money correcting this.