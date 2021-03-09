Unilever has announced it will drop the word ‘normal’ from its beauty products and advertising.

The company, which owns brands such as Dove, Simple and Toni & Guy, has also banned digitally altering a person’s body, shape, size, proportion or skin colour in its beauty advertising. This includes models, as well as social media influencers who have been paid to promote its products.

The move comes as part of Unilever’s Positive Beauty vision and strategy, which aims to drive greater inclusivity within the industry. In a 10,000-person study conducted by Unilever across nine countries, it found that more than half of people (56%) think that the beauty and personal care industry can make people feel excluded.