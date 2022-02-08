These make-up tutorials are unintentional ASMR for people who hate ASMR
If you’re not a fan of the exaggerated scenarios and skin-crawling play-acting, try my five favourite unintentional ASMR beauty videos instead.
10 years ago, ASMR wasn’t the well-received medium it is now. Then, I considered the spine-tingly sensation to be something weird – similar to how I felt when someone played with my hair or did the classic playground “crack an egg on your head” back-tickling gag. It wasn’t the specific whispering that threw me off, it was the staged situations: relaxing in a beachside cabana or being processed at a grocery store checkout.
Then, I discovered I experienced the same sensation watching make-up tutorials. The unintentional aspect of it, that the people in them don’t get deliberately close to the camera or use an extremely sensitive mic to mimic in-real-life sensations, really drew me in. Instead, there’s the gentle clicking of products: lids opening and closing, brushes swirled in powder and a mix of soft background noises and, occasionally, music.
Cut to the future and I have a few failsafe unintentional beauty ASMR YouTube videos I return to time and time again to relax. Less awkward, more informative, I consider it ASMR for people who hate ASMR. Enjoy.
- 1.
Hung Vanngo Neutral Toned 90s Supermodel Make-Up
- 2.
Lisa Eldridge 'All Occasion' Make-Up Tutorial
- 3.
Hung Vanngo Warm Toned 90s Supermodel Make-Up
- 4.
Gua Sha Facial with Celebrity Aesthetician Biba De Sousa
- 5.
Celebrity Make-Up Artist Rae Morris' Guide to Contouring
Main image: Getty