10 years ago, ASMR wasn’t the well-received medium it is now. Then, I considered the spine-tingly sensation to be something weird – similar to how I felt when someone played with my hair or did the classic playground “crack an egg on your head” back-tickling gag. It wasn’t the specific whispering that threw me off, it was the staged situations: relaxing in a beachside cabana or being processed at a grocery store checkout.

Then, I discovered I experienced the same sensation watching make-up tutorials. The unintentional aspect of it, that the people in them don’t get deliberately close to the camera or use an extremely sensitive mic to mimic in-real-life sensations, really drew me in. Instead, there’s the gentle clicking of products: lids opening and closing, brushes swirled in powder and a mix of soft background noises and, occasionally, music.