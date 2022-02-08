Unintentional ASMR
Beauty

These make-up tutorials are unintentional ASMR for people who hate ASMR

If you’re not a fan of the exaggerated scenarios and skin-crawling play-acting, try my five favourite unintentional ASMR beauty videos instead. 

10 years ago, ASMR wasn’t the well-received medium it is now. Then, I considered the spine-tingly sensation to be something weird – similar to how I felt when someone played with my hair or did the classic playground “crack an egg on your head” back-tickling gag. It wasn’t the specific whispering that threw me off, it was the staged situations: relaxing in a beachside cabana or being processed at a grocery store checkout. 

Then, I discovered I experienced the same sensation watching make-up tutorials. The unintentional aspect of it, that the people in them don’t get deliberately close to the camera or use an extremely sensitive mic to mimic in-real-life sensations, really drew me in. Instead, there’s the gentle clicking of products: lids opening and closing, brushes swirled in powder and a mix of soft background noises and, occasionally, music. 

Cut to the future and I have a few failsafe unintentional beauty ASMR YouTube videos I return to time and time again to relax. Less awkward, more informative, I consider it ASMR for people who hate ASMR. Enjoy.  

    Hung Vanngo Neutral Toned 90s Supermodel Make-Up

    Selena Gomez’ make-up artist Hung Vanngo is one of the most talented people in the business. His holistic approach incorporates skincare, facial massage and make-up – often sharing the tips, tricks and tools he uses to create incredible looks. Add to that his soft, calm, swoosh-filled voice and you have a recipe for success. 

    Lisa Eldridge 'All Occasion' Make-Up Tutorial

    Make-up guru Lisa Eldridge is (and has been for a long time) one of the most prolific beauty voices on YouTube. Her no-nonsense videos are information-dense and there’s always something to learn – whether it’s about how to apply a product or tackle a specific concern. 

    Lisa has an exceptionally calm voice and the lack of background noise in her videos makes for a tranquil environment. I specifically like her fluid hand movements and clear descriptions as she works.

    Hung Vanngo Warm Toned 90s Supermodel Make-Up

    Another Hung video, this time the warm-toned version of his classic supermodel make-up. Bombshell in nature – his gentle demeanour and detail-oriented technique are the stuff of tingly sleepy heaven. 

    Gua Sha Facial with Celebrity Aesthetician Biba De Sousa

    The only thing equally relaxing as actually having a gua sha facial, this part-treatment, part-tutorial from celebrity aesthetician Biba De Sousa (Emily Blunt and Emma Roberts are in her roster of clients) should help lower you and your nervous system into a calmer place.

    Celebrity Make-Up Artist Rae Morris' Guide to Contouring

    Australia’s very own Rae Morris has a number of accolades under her belt: bestselling author and award-winning make-up artist just a couple. Her back to basics tutorial to face and eye contouring is informative and yet tingle-inducing – the clicking noise the foundation brush and make-up make especially. 

