Beauty

Urban Decay has launched a matte version of its cult classic All Nighter Setting Spray

Posted by
Kiran Meeda
Published
Urban Decay All Nighter Collection

The beauty community went wild for the original All Nighter Setting Spray, but now there’s a detoxifying matte spray on the market. 

As far as setting sprays go, the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray is a cult classic for a reason. 

Not only is the incomparable singer and rapper extraordinaire Lizzo the face of the brand, but this lightweight, 16 hour wear setting spray has been the finishing step in many a beauty obsessive’s make-up routine. 

You may also like

The best setting sprays to keep your make-up in place - even in a heatwave

Its success has spanned into a full blown skin-specific collection: ‘the de-slick’ for oily skin, ‘the chill’ for cooling and hydrating and ‘pollution protection’ for environmental damage. 

It only feels natural to release the latest setting spray for the matte finish lovers. Introducing the Ultra Matte. Shine-proofing your make-up just got a whole lot easier and the formula reflects it. 

Infused with kaolin clay, which reduces excess oil and helps deal with impurities, it’s particularly acne-prone-skin friendly.

  • Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Matte Setting Spray, £26

    Urban Decay Ultra Matte makeup setting spray
    Buy now

We’re also getting the Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation in a powder equivalent — Stay Naked The Fix which comes in a total of 24 shades.

It can be tricky to find the powder foundation brush for you, but the accompanying foundation sponge is infused with charcoal to aid with oil control as well as keeping the sponge as much of an anti-bacterial zone as possible.

Covering all the bases, the first All Nighter Face Primer is here. Finding the right make-up primer for your skin type is a tricky business, but unlike more heavily concentrated silicone primers, the formula is smooth, cooling and most importantly doesn’t leave a greasy residue.

Another much-loved product, the multi-use flushed face powder has been reformulated for ultra smooth application. The multi-purpose makeup palette is ideal for on the go beauty, and not only is this palette milled to the highest level, but with a new formula must comes a new name. The bronzer-highlighter-blusher powder has been aptly named Stay Naked Threesome.

The Urban Decay All Nighter collection is available to buy now at urbandecay.co.uk.

Want make-up tips, skincare advice and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Beauty email

Main Image: Urban Decay

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kiran Meeda

Recommended by Kiran Meeda

Beauty

Here are the best matte foundations on the high street

Not a fan of shine? These are the foundations for you.

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Beauty

This summer bronzer is the make-up product everyone's obsessing over

It’s the number one bronzing product on the internet…

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Beauty

How to ‘freestyle’ your highlighter à la Rihanna

Who said it’s just for cheekbones?

Posted by
Viola Levy
Published
Beauty

Five new game-changing primers you need in your makeup kit

Five new game-changing primers you need in your makeup kit

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Stylist Daily