Vegan make-up brush sets to add to your cruelty-free make-up collection

Vegan beauty is expanding at a fast rate, and one easy way to change your beauty routine is to start with ethical make-up brushes.

With major brands changing their practises, newer sustainable brands getting traction, and a shift of values in society, it’s no wonder that people are switching up their make-up bags to make them more eco-friendly.

Not sure where to start? A simple first step is taking a look at the the unsung hero of your cosmetics purse – make-up brushes.

At one point, make-up brushes were mainly made from animal product, such as hair or fur and with the rise of veganism in the past few years, things are changing.

Vegan make up brushes are created from synthetic fibres (usually made from Taklon or Nylon), which avoids animal testing, cruelty and by-products. Ultimately, this renders vegan make up brushes totally cruelty-free.

There have been more vegan launches than ever, and the thirst to find eco-friendly, cruelty free beauty is never-ending. According to a report from leading marketing intelligence agency, Mintel, vegan launches have grown by a staggering 175% from July 2013 to June 2018, so it’s safe to say, we want more of vegan beauty, and 2020 is no exception.

These are some of the best vegan brushes to start with… 

