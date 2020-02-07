Vegan beauty is expanding at a fast rate, and one easy way to change your beauty routine is to start with ethical make-up brushes.
With major brands changing their practises, newer sustainable brands getting traction, and a shift of values in society, it’s no wonder that people are switching up their make-up bags to make them more eco-friendly.
Not sure where to start? A simple first step is taking a look at the the unsung hero of your cosmetics purse – make-up brushes.
At one point, make-up brushes were mainly made from animal product, such as hair or fur and with the rise of veganism in the past few years, things are changing.
Vegan make up brushes are created from synthetic fibres (usually made from Taklon or Nylon), which avoids animal testing, cruelty and by-products. Ultimately, this renders vegan make up brushes totally cruelty-free.
There have been more vegan launches than ever, and the thirst to find eco-friendly, cruelty free beauty is never-ending. According to a report from leading marketing intelligence agency, Mintel, vegan launches have grown by a staggering 175% from July 2013 to June 2018, so it’s safe to say, we want more of vegan beauty, and 2020 is no exception.
These are some of the best vegan brushes to start with…
Too Faced Mr. Right Essential 5 Piece Brush Set
Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, Too Faced has created the perfect Eye Essential Kit to suit all your eyelid needs. Whether you feel like opting for a full smoky eye or a blend of intense colour on your lower lids, this has you covered.
Shop Too Faced Mr. Right Essential 5 Piece Brush Set at Cult Beauty, £40
Urban Decay’s Most Wanted Eyeshadow Brush Set
Urban Decay is the master of eye cosmetics and that doesn’t stop with its brushes. Featuring three double-ended eyeshadow brushes serving to smudge, shade and smoke, and a zippered case for prime organisation, this toolkit will nail any eye look.
Shop Urban Decay’s Most Wanted Eyeshadow Brush Set at urbandecay.co.uk, £35
Iconic London’s Complete Face Set Cream and Gold
This nine-piece brush set is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and is designed for perfect powder, cream and liquid facial application. It’s also pretty chic and neutral, so you can carry it around proudly (which is an added bonus).
Shop Iconic London’s Complete Face Set Cream and Gold at iconiclondoninc.com, £60
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Brush Set
Your everyday essential brushes are sorted thanks to Real Techniques. Whether you need cover, colour or blend, this essential kit, complete with a sponge, is ideal for daily, expert application.
Shop Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Brush Set at realtechniques.com, £19.99
The Body Shop’s Mini Brush Kit
Whether you’re at work, home or travelling, this mini make-up brush set will come in useful. It also includes a mirror which is always handy.
Shop The Body Shop’s Mini Brush Kit at thebodyshop.com, £13.50
