You’ve eyed up the expertly-curated eye shadow palettes. You’ve fawned over the 6 shades of neutral, flesh-toned lip liner. Your latest Victoria Beckham Beauty desire? A rather special priming moisturiser. Here’s everything you need to know about the new launch.

Just when we thought Jo Malone x Zara would be the defining beauty collab of 2019, out of seemingly nowhere, Victoria Beckham pulls a rather special partnership from the proverbial hat: Victoria Beckham Beauty x Augustinus Bader.

He’s the man (or more specifically, the stem cell and biomedical scientist) that brought us what is widely considered amongst inner beauty circles as the ultimate moisturiser: The Cream, a lightweight, plumping, hydrating and glow-inducing formula with benefits that stretch far beyond the call of duty for a moisturiser. Based on over 30 years of stem cell research, Bader found a way of unlocking a skin cell’s ability to heal itself. While his original intention was for it to benefit patients with burns or skin wounds, upon realising that the technology makes for a pretty efficacious moisturiser that can battle the effects of environmental nuisances (such as pollution and the like) he started bottling it up for consumers, thus providing him with a revenue stream to fund his ongoing medical research.

So wildly popular, it’s been called a ‘cult cream’ by the barometer of iconic beauty products, Cult Beauty and reportedly counts Diane Kruger and Demi Moore amongst its celebrity fans. Having just finished a bottle of the stuff myself, I can sincerely vouch. So it makes sense, then, that when VB decided to stretch her beauty limbs into the world of skincare (after some very successful make-up launches) that Bader would be the only scientist she could think to call.

Announcing the news via her Instagram feed yesterday, Beckham wrote: “I am so excited to finally announce my collaboration with Professor @augustinusbader. I have been working on this for a long time and it has been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin and gives that fresh, natural glow that I love.”

The new cream, or the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer to give it its full name, goes on sale from tomorrow, 19 November 2019; a bottle costs £92 for 30ml, £140 for 50ml. It banks on Professor Bader’s skin-renewal know-how, but with added illuminating properties for that signature VB glow. Sounds rather epic, right? And considering many of the products in VB’s first beauty drop sold out in less than 24 hours, this isn’t one to wait on. The moisturiser is winging its way to the Stylist beauty desk as we speak, so check back soon for my full review.