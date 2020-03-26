Most of the vitamin D we absorb comes from the sun. “The best way to get vitamin D is for our body to make it from direct sunlight during summer months (strongest between 11am to 3pm) in the UK (from about March/April to September),” explains Georgine Leung, registered nutritionist and Kurami nutritionist. “This is because the sun has to be high enough in the sky for the ultraviolet B radiation (UVB) to get through to us.”

“Vitamin D needs to be provided to the body, skin, and kidneys,” says Dr Gall, “The kidneys have an important role in metabolising vitamin D and putting it to good use. Spending some time each day in the sun even when it’s not particularly hot can ensure you have sufficient levels of this vitamin, but ensure you’re wearing sunscreen when you’re exposed to sunlight.”

If you’re unable to spend a lot of time outdoors – which is the case right now – Dr Gall recommends taking vitamin D supplements or getting it naturally from foods that are rich in vitamin D such as fatty fish and seafood.

Though Pearson notes that eating foods rich in vitamin D may not be enough to maintain optimal blood levels and so, she also recommends looking into a supplement. “Spray supplements are particularly effective as they’re absorbed via the inner cheek directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the need for digestive absorption,” explains Pearson.

If you opt for a supplement, Leung says, “It is recommended that all adults (and children over five) should take a vitamin D supplement of 10 micrograms during autumn and winter months.”