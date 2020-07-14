Vitamin E in skincare: what is it and what are the benefits?

Vitamin E could be the ingredient your skincare routine is missing. Here’s everything you need to know about the it.

You may be well-versed in the benefits of vitamins A (also known as retinol), B3 (niacinamide) and C (L-ascorbic acid), but not many people know about the antioxidant properties of vitamin E.

Commonly listed as tocopherol or tocopheryl acetate on ingredient lists, vitamin E is actually found in a lot of skincare products. The reason? It has a wide range of properties, from shielding skin against damaging environmental factors to soothing and moisturising irritated skin.

Here, Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at Skin55, runs through everything you need to know and we list the best vitamin E products on the market right now.

What is vitamin E and what are the skin benefits?

“Vitamin E is an excellent oil-soluble antioxidant in topical skincare. It can reduce the damage by harmful molecules known as free radicals which are generated by UV radiation from sunlight and pollution.”

Which skin types are best suited to vitamin E?

“As vitamin E is an oil at room temperature, it is suitable for those who would like to incorporate an antioxidant into their routine with dry, very dry, or mature skin.”

Which skin types should avoid using vitamin E?

“I would recommend avoiding its use by those with very oily or acne-prone skin or those prone to sensitivity.”

What are the different ways you can use vitamin E in your skincare routine?

“It can be used underneath moisturiser and sunscreen in the morning [if it’s a vitamin E oil] and is sometimes combined with other antioxidants, such as vitamin C in serums.”

Our picks of the best vitamin E skincare products

  • Best vitamin E lip balm: Dr Organic Vitamin E Lip Balm

    Best-vitamin-E-lip-balm-Dr-Organic-Vitamin-E-Lip-Balm

    The skin on your lips is very thin, meaning it’s important to protect it against drying environment factors and the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays. Along with vitamin E, this lip balm contains organic shea butter and SPF to hydrate, condition and shield your lips.

    Dr Organic Vitamin E Lip Balm, £3.99

    

  • Best vitamin E eye cream: CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

    Best-vitamin-E-eye-cream-CeraVe-Eye-Repair-Cream

    If you’re in the market for a new eye cream, make it this one. As well as an impressive line-up of vitamin E, ceramides and hyaluronic acid, the formula is fast-absorbing and non-greasy, meaning it sits well under make-up.

    CeraVe Eye Repair Cream, £9

    

