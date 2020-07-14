Commonly listed as tocopherol or tocopheryl acetate on ingredient lists, vitamin E is actually found in a lot of skincare products . The reason? It has a wide range of properties, from shielding skin against damaging environmental factors to soothing and moisturising irritated skin.

You may be well-versed in the benefits of vitamins A (also known as retinol ), B3 ( niacinamide ) and C ( L-ascorbic acid ), but not many people know about the antioxidant properties of vitamin E.

Here, Dr Anjali Mahto , consultant dermatologist at Skin55 , runs through everything you need to know and we list the best vitamin E products on the market right now.

What is vitamin E and what are the skin benefits?

“Vitamin E is an excellent oil-soluble antioxidant in topical skincare. It can reduce the damage by harmful molecules known as free radicals which are generated by UV radiation from sunlight and pollution.”

Which skin types are best suited to vitamin E?

“As vitamin E is an oil at room temperature, it is suitable for those who would like to incorporate an antioxidant into their routine with dry, very dry, or mature skin.”

Which skin types should avoid using vitamin E?

“I would recommend avoiding its use by those with very oily or acne-prone skin or those prone to sensitivity.”

What are the different ways you can use vitamin E in your skincare routine?

“It can be used underneath moisturiser and sunscreen in the morning [if it’s a vitamin E oil] and is sometimes combined with other antioxidants, such as vitamin C in serums.”