Vitamin K: why the unsung hero ingredient could be your secret weapon against dark circles

In another, that used a blend of vitamin K, caffeine and emu oil, testers also showed an improvement in dark circles, skin elasticity and under-eye wrinkles within three weeks.

Further research has found vitamin K to speed up the natural heal and repair process in damaged skin while others have shown it to clear up bruises more quickly. That could explain why the ingredient is often found in creams used post-aesthetic procedure such as fillers or laser treatment.

Can vitamin K help with spider veins and improve the appearance of broken capillaries?

Vitamin K is often found in products tackling broken capillaries and their associated issues like rosacea and spider veins on the legs and face. This is based on the claim that the vitamin can help with blood clotting therefore preventing the veins from seeping and causing discolouration.

But some experts aren’t convinced of its abilities to make any difference to veins – big or small –when applied topically in skincare.

“No topical skincare cream can improve the appearance of broken capillaries (telangiectasia) on the face. Spider veins generally need to be treated with a vascular laser to be removed.

“There is a prescription cosmetic agent known as ‘Mirvaso’ that uses a medicine called brimonidine. This topical agent causes temporary vasoconstriction (closure) of the very fine blood vessels in the skin and can temporarily reduce the background redness and flushing in patients with rosacea.

“However it’s not a treatment for broken capillaries and again, a vascular laser would be required to improve the appearance of these broken capillaries on the skin in rosacea sufferers,” comments Dr. Natalia Spierings, medical director of online dermatology service Dermatica.

How is best to use vitamin K?

It’s a smart addition to your arsenal but it works best when combined with other proven ingredients.

If it’s dark circles you’re looking to tackle, choose a cream, lotion or serum that boasts vitamin K along with caffeine or retinol. The latter is proven to increase collagen production making the skin less thin and transparent. In turn, dark purple blood vessels underneath will be less visible.

“When taken orally, vitamin K has many benefits including building strong and healthy bones, protecting the cardiovascular system, preventing premature ageing and enhancing memory function,” explains Daya who recommends Victoria Health’s Life Extension Super K with Advanced K2 Complex, £22. It’s been known to work in synergy with vitamin D – try Holland and Barrett Calcium with Vitamin D and K Capsules, £4.99.