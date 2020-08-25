I developed a skin condition called vitiligo when I was just three years old. It’s the result of a lack of a pigment, called melanin, in the skin. It started as a visible white patch on the back of my hand, no bigger than a five pence coin. It didn’t take long for the patch to spread covering my arms, legs, body and worst of all, my face. I’m mixed race, but I look 70% white.

My parents refused to cover my skin and they would send me to school in a skirt and T-shirt with my patches on show. As a child, I was blissfully unaware that I was “different” until a boy in my class suggested my skin was contagious. I remember feeling uncomfortable that day but I quickly shrugged it off, as I did on those occasions when my classmates would compare my skin to that of a cow or zebra.

But everything changed at age 14, all the taunting got to me and I severely lacked confidence, refused to talk about my skin when asked about it and it just made me angry. I would avoid swimming lessons by forging notes from my mum to my PE teacher. However, I quickly ran out of excuses and eventually, I had no choice but to face the kids around the poolside. Just before each lesson, I would run to the changing room to undress before all the other girls piled in. I’d then stand alone, having an internal conversation with myself, trying to build up the courage to make my way to the pool. It was the most anxious I ever felt about my skin.