Here’s why you shouldn’t wash your face in the shower

However, we have some bad news and we hate to be the ones to break it to you, but you’ve been doing it all wrong. Which means it’s time for you to unlearn everything you’ve ever been taught about washing your face.

That’s because, according to skin expert (and Jodie Comer’s facialist) Jasmina Vico, you should never, ever wash your face in the shower. And, actually, your face should always be treated separately from the body. Why? Well, it’s pretty simple really – it’s because the temperature of the water is all wrong.

“As tempting as a long, hot shower might seem in winter, it can be damaging for the skin and can cause both redness and irritability,” explains Vico. “Hot water also dehydrates the skin and can cause inflammation. So for those reasons, your face should always be washed with tepid water.”