“I tried a water-free beauty routine for 21 days, and this is what happened”

Not only is it good for the prosperity of the planet to cut back on water, but your skin may thank you too. Despite being often associated with hydration, water is actually drying when applied to skin topically, and as well as this it can encourage the growth of bacteria when added to products. To combat this, companies often add harsh chemicals and preservatives, which means it could be less ‘clean’ that something with just the active, skin-loving ingredients that we all want. The idea is that with no extra water to dilute a product, you will have something both pure and potent, resulting in a powerful product that is preservative-free, giving skin a heady hit of natural goodness.

With this in mind, I swapped my H2O-heavy skincare for an entirely water-free routine to see how it affected my skin.