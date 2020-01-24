Having sensitive hands is a nightmare. Especially in winter, no amount of glove-wearing can make up for the fact that cold weather and indoor heating wreaks havoc on my skin. Inevitably, this makes it all the more likely that my hands will react badly to the products I use.

Hand-washing in particular is a pain, especially if – like me – you struggle with contact dermatitis when the temperature drops. This poses a problem, because we wash our hands multiple times throughout the day. If I don’t use hand soap that is right for my skin, then that’s multiple opportunities for my hands to have a nasty reaction. Even the most neutral soaps can start to irritate after a while.

To solve this problem once and for all, I’ve tested some of the best hand soaps made specifically for sensitive skin – and found a new favourite! If you struggle with skin sensitivity, dryness or winter rash, then these soaps might just revolutionise your winter.