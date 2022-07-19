wedding nails
Beauty

21 wedding nails inspiration pictures for brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests

From traditional and timeless to modern nail art designs, we’ve rounded up the best wedding nail designs to give you all the inspiration you need.

After the last few years of postponing weddings and scaling down ceremonies, wedding season is finally back in business. So it’s probably quite likely that your summer social calendar has never been more full. 

Whether you’re the one getting married, a part of the bridal party or you’re simply attending a bunch of weddings this summer – we’ve got your wedding beauty sorted. 

Wedding nails can be a divisive subject when it comes to planning your wedding beauty style. If you’re the bride, do you go traditional and classic? If you’re a bridesmaid, do you have to have your nails pre-approved? Do you go all out and simply not give a damn? 

Whatever the ‘rules’ may be, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite wedding nail art inspiration pictures for brides, bridesmaids and guests – that you can screenshot and take along to your nail salon before the big day. 

  1. 1.

    Perfect Frenchie

    A great option for traditional brides, bridesmaids and guests – this simple French manicure is a forever favourite that will never go out of style. 

  2. 2.

    Bubblegum

    Suitable all year round, this pink colour is more robust than pale or light pink, with depth and colour payoff that’ll stand out beautifully in photographs.

  3. 3.

    Neon French

    If you’re a fan of a classic but want something a little more modern – this neon French manicure is a really chic shout. 

  4. 4.

    Just a lil’ love

    We love this really simple little love heart to add a little somethin’ special to your classic clean manicure. 

  5. 5.

    An Easter wedding

    Want to go for something springy and fresh-feeling? This pastel manicure is both cute and classic. 

  1. 6.

    Simple heart mani

    Elegant but special, wear your heart on your mani with this minimalistic design. 

  2. 7.

    ‘Clean’ aesthetic nails

    Maybe the ‘clean look natural nails’ are your jam right now. One thing’s for certain, you’ll never regret this super simplistic wedding trend. 

  3. 8.

    Negative space nails

    For a modern twist on your traditional French manicure, why not add a negative space design – like this cute heart mani. 

  4. 9.

    Fairy Dust

    Subtle, elegant and when the light hits it just right, totally ethereal. 

  5. 10.

    Dark French

    If you’re not into the whole traditional romantic wedding vibe, give your mani an edgier spin with this sophisticated black French tip design. 

  1. 11.

    For the wedding in Capri

    Heading to a wedding abroad? Embrace your surroundings with a fruity manicure design. 

  2. 12.

    Diffused French

    Part-natural nail, part diffused French manicure, this take on the classic style is elegant and modern.

  3. 13.

    Pure and simple

    This very simple graduated ombre effect is both understated and beautiful. 

  4. 14.

    Something blue

    Why not wear your ‘something blue’ on your nails with this cute sky blue tips mani.

  5. 15.

    Pearl perfection

    This pearl embossed manicure is giving us major couture wedding vibes. Trés chic. 

  1. 16.

    Spring fresh

    Floral and fresh, this intricate manicure features real flowers – simply gorgeous. 

  2. 17.

    Be Mine, Valentine?

    A love-themed rainbow of solid pink and red shades. We love. 

  3. 18.

    Loads of love

    These love heart nails are perfect for the true romantic. 

  4. 19.

    Simply does it

    Fresh, simplistic and chic – this white cuticle nail art design is perfect for the modern bride. 

  5. 20.

    Milky manicure

    Want something you’ll never tire of? Opt for a milky white manicure that’ll be sure to never date. 

  6. 21.

    Boho and beaut

    If you’re having a boho-themed wedding, these pretty floral nails are perfect. 

Main image: Getty