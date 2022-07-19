After the last few years of postponing weddings and scaling down ceremonies, wedding season is finally back in business. So it’s probably quite likely that your summer social calendar has never been more full.

Whether you’re the one getting married, a part of the bridal party or you’re simply attending a bunch of weddings this summer – we’ve got your wedding beauty sorted.

Wedding nails can be a divisive subject when it comes to planning your wedding beauty style. If you’re the bride, do you go traditional and classic? If you’re a bridesmaid, do you have to have your nails pre-approved? Do you go all out and simply not give a damn?

Whatever the ‘rules’ may be, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite wedding nail art inspiration pictures for brides, bridesmaids and guests – that you can screenshot and take along to your nail salon before the big day.