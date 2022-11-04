The beauty industry is filled with wonderful products that are able to be used as a tool for expression, to transform your look or boost your mood. But only a handful of beauty buys ever really hit that global cult status where everybody knows somebody who loves it. Think Elnett hairspray, Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour Cream and Chanel No5 – they’ve all been around forever and continue to crop up in the beauty bags of the people around you – from your favourite celebrity to your pal from pilates.

And while this humble moisturiser is by no means new (it’s been around for 90+ years), thanks to the viral word-of-mouth resource that is social media, Weleda Skin Food has garnered cult status. With a black book bursting at the seams with celebrity fans, make-up pros and skincare enthusiasts, this humble tube of botanical oils is much loved for being a multi-tasking beauty hero.

The latest celebrity to wax lyrical about Weleda Skin Food is Hailey Bieber. Despite having her very own skincare line, Bieber credited Skin Food for her skin’s “sheen and highlight” in a recent TikTok video.