Celebrities and make-up pros love this £7.65 moisturiser, and here’s why
- Chloe Burcham
A staple in the beauty bags of make-up artists and celebrities, this no-frills moisturiser is one of the beauty industry’s most cult buys…
The beauty industry is filled with wonderful products that are able to be used as a tool for expression, to transform your look or boost your mood. But only a handful of beauty buys ever really hit that global cult status where everybody knows somebody who loves it. Think Elnett hairspray, Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour Cream and Chanel No5 – they’ve all been around forever and continue to crop up in the beauty bags of the people around you – from your favourite celebrity to your pal from pilates.
And while this humble moisturiser is by no means new (it’s been around for 90+ years), thanks to the viral word-of-mouth resource that is social media, Weleda Skin Food has garnered cult status. With a black book bursting at the seams with celebrity fans, make-up pros and skincare enthusiasts, this humble tube of botanical oils is much loved for being a multi-tasking beauty hero.
The latest celebrity to wax lyrical about Weleda Skin Food is Hailey Bieber. Despite having her very own skincare line, Bieber credited Skin Food for her skin’s “sheen and highlight” in a recent TikTok video.
“Of course, the goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin,” she explained. “The way I really get that is by layering the right products under my make-up.”
After prepping skin using some of her own products, she added Weleda Skin Food as “a richer, heavier cream” and applied it in areas where she gets “more dry, and where I want a little more sheen and highlight under the make-up”.
What is Weleda Skin Food?
Not familiar with the cult green tube? Let’s rewind for a minute. The rich, natural salve was developed way back in 1926, and a tube of Skin Food now sells every 16 seconds globally. It’s a multi-purpose, balm-like cream that’s packed full of botanical oils and was formulated to replenish and nourish very dry, cracked skin. Harnessing the powers of chamomile, calendula, rosemary and pansy, it’s great for all skin types and can be used as a defence against wind and weather.
But, what’s made Weleda Skin Food the hero product it is today is arguably the rise of social media. What was once a backstage industry secret (there’s not a make-up artist or beauty editor who doesn’t own a little green tube), celebrities, make-up artists and skincare enthusiasts are now sharing their secrets – making Skin Food one of the most in-demand moisturisers there is.
How to use Weleda Skin Food
One of the reasons why Weleda’s Skin Food is so popular is because it’s so multi-purpose. There are myriad ways to use it – from layering it on the skin as an in-flight face mask to using it as a highlighter, it’s also brilliant for fixing brows into place and soothing areas of irritation.
Victoria Beckham swears by Weleda Skin Food as her “body secret”, telling Into The Gloss: “I love that it’s not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery. When I have a tan, I’ll mix it with coconut oil – the same you use to cook with – and cover my entire body with it.”
Main image: Getty