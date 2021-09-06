What actually is ‘dolphin skin’ and how do I get it?

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
There’s a new skin trend doing the rounds and it sounds a bit odd to be honest. Here’s everything you need to know about dolphin skin and the very good reason why you might actually want to give it a go yourself…
Beauty trends come and go but social media’s latest glowy skin hack has left the Stylist office somewhat divided. Say hello to ‘dolphin skin’. Confused? Let us explain…
What is dolphin skin?
Much like its predecessor glass skin, dolphin skin is essentially the new way of making your skin look ultra hydrated, glossy and plump – without looking like you’re wearing loads of make-up. Wondering why it’s called dolphin skin? Let us paint you a picture. Sure, a dolphin’s skin might be rubbery and grey – but it’s also slippery smooth, ultra firm and seriously glossy… sounds quite nice now, doesn’t it?
Where did dolphin skin come from?
After much investigative journalism, we’re fairly certain the dolphin skin trend originated from masters of the glow Iconic London. They’ve been sharing dolphin skin tutorials for well over a year, using three products to achieve the look.
Using a combination of Prep-Set-Glow (an ultra-hydrating facial mist), Illuminator (their best-selling and seriously pigmented highlighter) and Sheer Blush (a liquid-gel blusher), Iconic London users on social media have been sharing their #dolphinskin looks for a while. And we’re not going to lie, we’re into the glowy skin finish it leaves.
How do I get dolphin skin?
The key to getting dolphin skin is all about using thin layers of glow-giving products. First, start with a mist of Iconic London’s cult Prep-Set-Glow facial mist which hydrates the skin, as well as adding an ultra-fine mist of barely-there shimmer. Next, apply a few dots of their bestselling illuminator or your favourite highlighter to add a beam of radiance wherever your skin needs it. Finally, finish off your look by applying a cream blusher (Iconic London’s Sheer Blush is perfect) on the apples of your cheeks. It’s a liquid, gel-like blusher that melts into skin and leaves your skin looking bouncy, fresh and radiant.
The best products for getting the dolphin skin glow
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
Use alone, under foundation or as a highlighter for a sheen-like glow.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, £34 at Cult Beauty
Kevyn Aucoin The Glass Glow Face and Body Illuminator
Want to look like you’ve just stepped out of a facialist’s office? This is the product for you. It leaves skin with a lit-from-within radiance that’s hard to recreate.
Shop Kevyn Aucoin The Glass Glow Face and Body Illuminator, £26 at Cult Beauty
Glossier Futuredew
This ultra-glowy serum is great for getting that plump, juicy-looking glow.
Iconic London Radiance Booster
Iconic’s latest glow-giver, this serum-meets-highlighter hybrid gives your skin an (iconic) fresh-faced radiance.
Dolce and Gabbana Universal Illuminating Drops
Perfect for adding a beam of light to the high points of your face, this highlighter is beautiful and glowy – without adding tons of glitter.
Shop Dolce and Gabbana Universal Illuminating Drops, £38 at Lookfantastic
Iconic London Sheer Blush
This gel-like blusher leaves your skin juicy-looking and seriously glowy.
Mac Strobe Cream
A favourite that’s been used backstage at fashion shows for years – Strobe Cream gives skin an ultra-natural radiance.
Milk Makeup Mini Lip + Cheek
Buttery-soft and smooth, this two-in-one blusher leaves skin seriously healthy-looking.
Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow
A few mists of this iconic setting spray and you’re good to glow…
Main image credit: Getty