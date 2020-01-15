“I had hyaluronic acid injected into my face and this is what happened”

Hyaluronic acid usually comes in serum-form and is applied topically, but Profhilo has the highest concentration available on the market, and injecting directly under the surface, right where it’s needed, means it can have the most instant effect. It disperses under the skin immediately: there’s absolutely no risk of it leaving any lumps or bumps, it doesn’t need massaging in and intense hydration is one of the results (which is what I wanted most).

Making sure my skin is hydrated is the cornerstone of my routine, otherwise I just look a bit dull and lacklustre, so these injections seemed like a magical solution to all my winter skin woes. I visited Dr Pamela Benito, an award-winning surgeon and aesthetic doctor, based on London’s Harley Street for my treatment.

It’s worth knowing that my pain threshold is quite high so I wasn’t really bothered by the thought of 10 injections. I won’t say it was completely pain-free though – I did squeeze a massage ball throughout the twenty minute treatment – and while the needle is changed after the first five punctures, it does get blunter each time so it gradually becomes slightly more painful. It’s by no means unbearable though, and the lack of downtime is a definite benefit.