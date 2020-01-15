“I had hyaluronic acid injected into my face and this is what happened”
Lucy Partington
Profhilo – aka injectable hyaluronic acid – adds moisture, increases firmness and improves skin tone. Here’s what happened when beauty editor Lucy Partington tried it out.
It’s no secret that my skin – and what it looks like – is one of my top priorities. After suffering with blemishes and redness for as long as I can remember, I made it my mission to get my skincare in check so that I’ll, one day, be able to confidently go make-up free whenever I fancy.
That includes having regular facials, wearing SPF and vitamin C every day, alongside trying pretty much anything that claims to help me on my mission to have healthy, glowing skin.
One of the things that claims to help my cause is Profhilo, a treatment that’s been gaining traction recently. It involves having hyaluronic acid injected directly under the surface of the skin, at multiple points around the face (there are 10 injections in total, five on each side which are placed at the top of the cheekbones, along the jawline, and above and below the lip), in order to help add moisture, increase firmness and improve tone.
I know it sounds a bit scary but not only is hyaluronic acid something that we, as humans, have and produce naturally: it’s also one of the most popular skincare ingredients. Known for its ability to hydrate and smooth skin, it can hold up to 1000 times its own weight in water, plus it’s also suitable for all skin types meaning there isn’t a single person who wouldn’t benefit from incorporating it one way or another.
Hyaluronic acid usually comes in serum-form and is applied topically, but Profhilo has the highest concentration available on the market, and injecting directly under the surface, right where it’s needed, means it can have the most instant effect. It disperses under the skin immediately: there’s absolutely no risk of it leaving any lumps or bumps, it doesn’t need massaging in and intense hydration is one of the results (which is what I wanted most).
Making sure my skin is hydrated is the cornerstone of my routine, otherwise I just look a bit dull and lacklustre, so these injections seemed like a magical solution to all my winter skin woes. I visited Dr Pamela Benito, an award-winning surgeon and aesthetic doctor, based on London’s Harley Street for my treatment.
It’s worth knowing that my pain threshold is quite high so I wasn’t really bothered by the thought of 10 injections. I won’t say it was completely pain-free though – I did squeeze a massage ball throughout the twenty minute treatment – and while the needle is changed after the first five punctures, it does get blunter each time so it gradually becomes slightly more painful. It’s by no means unbearable though, and the lack of downtime is a definite benefit.
It’s recommended that you have two courses of injections, so a couple of weeks after the first set I went back for a top-up in order to make sure the results will last around nine to 12 months. Straight after the treatment my skin was a bit red and I had small, mosquito-esque lumps dotted around my face, but by the following morning there was no evidence of the needles – no bruising or anything – and instead my skin just looked like a beacon of light.
My foundation sat better, it didn’t look cakey or disappear half way through the day and it was also just so much easier to apply. It’s been around a month since my second appointment and although I’ve got used to how my skin looks, I’m still reaping the benefits and would definitely recommend Profhilo to pretty much anybody. I’m a total convert.
Profhilo with Dr Pamela Benito starts at £400 per treatment. Visit drpambenito.com
Images: Lucy Partington