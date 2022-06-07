Hair removal is a choice. Of course, there’s no right or wrong. Some people prefer to leave their hair and others prefer to get it removed - and I fall into the latter category. My relationship with body hair stems from being teased about having a hairy upper lip when I was a child and, while I don’t attend body hair removal appointments regularly, it is something I do before an event or holiday.

The only problem? It hurts.

So when I heard about sugaring, an all-natural alternative to traditional waxing that claimed to also be less painful, my interest was piqued.

So, I booked in for a hair removal session at Sugaring London, which has studios in Notting Hill and, more recently, Shoreditch. Upon entering the Notting Hill salon, I’m greeted by an Instagram-worthy cactus wall and friendly faces, including founder Tanja Westendorff, who reassures me that the treatment won’t be as painful as traditional waxing.