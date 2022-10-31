It’s no secret that Black consumers have long struggled to find the right hair products. The hair care industry wasn’t catering for us, and we were an afterthought for so long that we just had to make do with the products that were available to us – whether or not they suited our hair. However, while it seems the beauty aisles are finally starting to reflect the diversity of consumers, the same cannot be said for hair care.

According to a report published by Treasure Tress, products for naturally textured hair are more expensive than those in mainstream categories. As well as that, the report also found that consumers have been left with no choice but to pay extra to import or ship products from other countries in order to meet their needs and to avoid the hidden texture tax. Black women account for 10% of hair care spending, but 36% have stated that they need to go to specialist shops to get health and beauty products, while 47% of Black women who have textured hair feel that the majority of big name brands do not cater to their specific hair type.