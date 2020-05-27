However, it’s important to stick with your routine to see the full benefits of your products’ ingredients. “How long it is before you see results depends on the product and its purpose,” says Dr Mahto. “For active ingredients such as vitamin A for example, it can take up to 12 weeks to see any real benefits to the skin. People often chop and change their routines too quickly and it is worth being patient to see full benefits from skincare.”

She adds: “Like everything in life and this applies to skin in the same way as exercise and nutrition, there is no magic bullet or quick fix to see results. Sustained behaviour over a long period of time is where one will reap the benefits.”

But with so many incredible ingredients out there, it can be tricky to know the best way to order your skincare products and reap all the benefits as effectively as possible.

Here, Dr Mahto runs through the products you should be using in a basic morning and nighttime skincare routine. Plus, the correct order to use and layer them…