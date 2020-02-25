As time goes on, it’s become increasingly obvious that we’re all on the same mission: to reduce our plastic usage and get better at recycling. Given what we know about climate change, tossing packaging into the bin without a backwards glance just doesn’t cut it anymore.

But while we’re all pros at being green in the kitchen, it’s a different story when it comes to the bathroom and beauty products. Sure, packaging-free skincare is now a thing; biodegradable wipes, cotton pads and buds are becoming more and more popular; and we’re all obsessed with our Face Halos. Yet figuring out how to recycle beauty product containers – from foundation tubes to moisturiser pots and perfume bottles – can be a bit of a minefield.