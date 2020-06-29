White nails in any form are perfect for long, hot summers – here are 11 of our favourite nail art ideas for you to screenshot and take to your manicurist.
With hairdressers due to open this weekend (4 July) after three long months, we’re keeping everything crossed that next up it’ll be the turn of nail salons so we can all get the much-needed file and paint that we’ve been desperate for, however, due to the fact that they’re classed as ‘non-essential, high risk retail’, it’s likely they will be one of the last things to reopen.
Despite that, there’s still no harm in getting prepped for when they do reopen, right? We’ve rounded up our favourite white nail looks because, let’s be honest, there’s nothing more satisfying than a bright white manicure to make you feel like you’re on holiday, especially when the sun’s shining.
So whether you fancy trying one of these looks yourself, or if you’re planning to wait until you can get back to a salon, here’s some serious inspiration to keep you going.
The classic white
Clean, polished and oh-so-satsifying, there’s nothing more chic than a simple all-white manicure.
Mix’n’ match animal print
Jazz up the classic by adding some animal print designs onto a couple of nails.
White stars
Opt for a natural-looking, your-nails-but-better and use white polish to add starry detail.
Subtle gold lines
Super thin gold lines on white add a touch of sparkle.
Negative space shimmer
Paint just a portion of your nail in white and add a layer of glitter that’ll sparkle when the sun catches it.
Graphic negative space
Bold negative space lines create the illusion of complex nail art, but it’s actually easier to recreate than you might think.
White wavy lines
Mismatched wiggly lines across each nail make for a super fun look.
Reverse half moons
A modern take on the classic French manicure, this negative space look also makes any regrowth a whole lot less noticeable.
Dot to dot
Possibly the loudest of the lot, this dalmatian print is effective and fully takes advantage of the white base coat. Perfect for all 10 nails, or just a couple if that’s what you’d prefer.
Two hearts
Two mini red hearts at the tip of each ring finger is a nice nod to nail art if you want a bit of something without going too bold.
Off white
A slightly off-white shade paired with a bold, coffin-shaped nail is the perfect everyday choice.
