With hairdressers due to open this weekend (4 July) after three long months, we’re keeping everything crossed that next up it’ll be the turn of nail salons so we can all get the much-needed file and paint that we’ve been desperate for, however, due to the fact that they’re classed as ‘non-essential, high risk retail’, it’s likely they will be one of the last things to reopen.

Despite that, there’s still no harm in getting prepped for when they do reopen, right? We’ve rounded up our favourite white nail looks because, let’s be honest, there’s nothing more satisfying than a bright white manicure to make you feel like you’re on holiday, especially when the sun’s shining.

So whether you fancy trying one of these looks yourself, or if you’re planning to wait until you can get back to a salon, here’s some serious inspiration to keep you going.