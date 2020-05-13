Why do we keep apologising for our appearance on video calls?

A couple of weeks ago, I logged into a Zoom call with my family. Before even asking how my sister was doing, I spewed: “sorry, I look awful”. It just came out, like word vomit – to borrow a phrase from Mean Girls’ Cady Heron. It’s not the only time I’ve done that. Once, during a work call, I was asked to put on my camera to which I responded: “you don’t want to see me right now, TRUST ME”. Self-deprecating, yes – but it turns out I’m not alone in feeling that way.

Later that week, I logged into a video call to wish my friend a happy birthday. As we sat, waiting for the birthday boy to join, a friend told the rest of us: “ugh sorry, I should have put on some make-up for this”. Then there’s the multiple times I’ve heard appearance-related apologies on various work calls. It’s clear there’s a pattern.