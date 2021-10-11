Why do we get spots when we’re stressed?

No matter what your skin type, there are periods in our life where we all suffer from breakout flare-ups. But if your skin is usually balanced and your skincare routine is pretty thorough – these sudden breakouts can be confusing and hard to treat.

But it turns out that stress could be a key player in causing our skin to break out suddenly. Something that psychodermatology is beginning to explore.

From stress-induced sebum production to anxiety-driven skin picking, keep scrolling as we look into the link between our brain and our skin health – plus the best ways of dealing with stressed-out complexions and anxiety-induced acne.