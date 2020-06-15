“It’s about catering eyeliner to the eye and accentuating the eyes,” he says. “I’ve always used tape or a business card to try and match them up to each other. And it’s also important to start small and build them up the line as you go, because if you go make it thick right off the bat, it’s usually going to be a little off.” Placement is also key. “Keep it close to your lash line and make it thicker as you go outwards.”

3. Focus smoke to the lash line

“I like to keep the focus closer to the lash line, because to me, that gives you a more natural eye,” says Chinchilla. “I like to smoke the lash line with some eyeshadow and will usually use more warmer, bronze tones. If you want to keep it on the cooler side, I’d use grey eyeshadow.”