Roll up, roll up: Pinterest, the visual inspiration platform, has pinned a new notice to the board: namely, winter beauty trends they’ve seen gaining serious traction. An amalgamation of nail art, old-school glamour and cold-season radiance, these trends stretch from beauty to make-up, skincare and more.

Now, it goes without saying, trends are there for inspiration, to take the bits we enjoy and leave the ones we don’t. Like anything, you’ve got the deciding vote on what’s cool and what’s not in your world. So pick over the predictions below and take the ones that feel good. For me, that’s big hair full of body (more on that later) and nails that look like a swirling galaxy of stars. Go find yours!