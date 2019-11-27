16 winter nail ideas to upgrade your mani this season

Something weird happens every year around the beginning of November. Out of nowhere, we have the sudden urge to rifle through all our old nail varnishes, on the hunt for the perfect winter shade.

All through summer we tend to shy away from the deep purple, rich red and emerald green nail shades in order to make way for the neons, pastels and nudes. But, as soon as the temperatures plummet, our nails crave a winter-ready hue. It’s like our nails go through some natural hibernation or something.

But when looking for winter nail ideas, we’re often bombarded with whacky candy cane nail art and OTT glitter. And, while many of us delight at the thought of an elf-inspired mani, it’s safe to say they’re not for everyone. So whether you’re all about the deep, tonal shades or you’re a fan of minimalist nail art – we’ve got the winter nails for you.

If you’re stuck for which to try out, sit back, have a scroll and screenshot your favourite looks… because we’ve got enough to last you all winter long.