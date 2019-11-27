16 winter nail ideas to upgrade your mani this season
- Posted by
- Chloe Burcham
- Published
From subtle glitter to full-bodied wine shades, we’ve got all the winter nail inspiration you need this season. (Oh, and there’s no candy cane nail art in sight.)
Something weird happens every year around the beginning of November. Out of nowhere, we have the sudden urge to rifle through all our old nail varnishes, on the hunt for the perfect winter shade.
All through summer we tend to shy away from the deep purple, rich red and emerald green nail shades in order to make way for the neons, pastels and nudes. But, as soon as the temperatures plummet, our nails crave a winter-ready hue. It’s like our nails go through some natural hibernation or something.
But when looking for winter nail ideas, we’re often bombarded with whacky candy cane nail art and OTT glitter. And, while many of us delight at the thought of an elf-inspired mani, it’s safe to say they’re not for everyone. So whether you’re all about the deep, tonal shades or you’re a fan of minimalist nail art – we’ve got the winter nails for you.
If you’re stuck for which to try out, sit back, have a scroll and screenshot your favourite looks… because we’ve got enough to last you all winter long.
The best winter nails
This glitter gradient gives you a hint of sparkle, without looking over the top.
Use nail decals to re-create this starry-night inspired mani.
This combination of stars and gold leaf glitter is festive and frosty all in one.
Upgrade your French mani with a festive hint of red.
This marble-inspired manicure is a modern take on your bog-standard ‘nude’.
If you are a fan of the candy-cane manicure, this is the one for you.
We love this gold-tipped manicure all through the winter seasons.
Fancy yourself as a bit of a nail art pro? Give this star manicure a go.
We’re taking this cute heart and stripe manicure to our nearest nail salon for inspo.
Not sure nail art is for you? Mix it up by having one or two accent nails amongst your other fully manicured fingers.
Simple but effective: this star manicure is a hit all year round. Use MAC’s Galactic Glitter, £16 to re-create the look at home.
If you’re a nude all-year-round lover, update your mani for winter by wearing a rainbow of tonal shades on each finger.
Similar to the star mani above but all in gold, this manicure looks great stacked with gold jewellery.
Can’t choose one winter shade? Wear five in one.
If minimalist nail art is your thing, this teeny-tiny stripe of glitter is très chic.
Who knew that the perspex mani would be a thing we’d want in 2019? But it totally is.
Opening image credit: Getty
Instagram credit: @betina_goldstein | @califreenails | @mytownhouseuk | @houseofladymuck | @nailsbymh | @njmnailstylist | @shoreditchnails