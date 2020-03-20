Witch hazel: should you add the old-school beauty ingredient to your skincare routine?

Since spots can be caused by excess oil mixing with bacteria, this can in turn help prevent further zits from forming to some extent. Those same astringent powers also make it useful for combating an oily scalp, tackling dandruff or limp, greasy locks. They also work to minimise puffiness caused by fluid retention under the eyes.

Can witch hazel be used for all skin types?

Super-oily skin will benefit most from the de-greasing benefits of witch hazel which is why it’s especially common in products aimed at teenage skin, when oil production tends to be sky-high. There aren’t any issues when it comes to mixing it with other skincare ingredients and you don’t have to worry about sun exposure as it won’t make skin more sun-sensitive in the way retinol can.

Witch hazel doesn’t have any known side effects although it can be drying if used excessively.

“The oil-reducing effect comes from the ‘tannins’ in witch hazel but these can be very sensitising for skin. This is worsened by the fact almost all types of witch hazel are distilled using denatured alcohol (ethanol) which can damage the skin’s protective barrier making it more prone to dryness and irritation,” warns Begoun, who advises dry, sensitive or rosacea-suffering complexions to steer clear, in particular.

When and how often should witch hazel be used?

Think of witch hazel as a temporary speedy fix rather than a long-term solution to skin problems. If you’ve suffered an insect bite, a dab will quickly ease itching. Sunburn? It can help tone down the redness and lend a cooling effect. If it’s your time of the month and you’re feeling extra oily, it can be helpful to use pre-make-up.

But opt for alcohol-free formulas, making a beeline for those loaded with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and rosewater that will go some way to counteracting any drying effects.

Does witch hazel help with acne scarring and spots?

Witch hazel’s oil-blitzing abilities often lead to it being touted as a saviour for acne sufferers. Since these skin types are often plagued by an oil slick feeling, it can seem like a satisfying solution. But witch hazel won’t directly treat the cause of acne or clogged pores. “For that, proven ingredients like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide are the gold-standard and have years of research behind them. In fact, witch hazel can actually make blemishes worse in the long-term by causing irritation,” says Begoun.

Witch hazel won’t improve the texture and tone of your skin, either. If it’s post-inflammatory marks you’re looking to treat, opt for retinoids instead. Avene TriAcneal Expert, £23, gets dermatologists’ seal of approval. For deeper pitted scars, in-clinic micro needling works well.