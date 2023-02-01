World Hijab Day: 4 Muslim women on what the hijab means to them (and how they care for their hair)

This year, 1 February marks the 11th annual World Hijab Day, created to celebrate the millions of Muslim women around the world who wear the hijab.

For many Muslim women, there is one symbol that identifies and unites them: the hijab. Known to many as a headscarf or a veil, the hijab is an act of worship within Islam. It has been subject to scrutiny and while some believe it to be oppressive, the reality is when women make their own choice to wear the hijab, it can be empowering.

One thing many might not consider when it comes to the hijab is the matter of haircare. It’s easy to think out of sight, out of mind, but for many Muslim women, this can throw up challenges, from the struggle to find great hairdressers that cater to hijab-wearing women to selecting products that maintain healthy hair amid the friction of fabric.