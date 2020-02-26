Sunshine yellow is Instagram’s new favourite manicure colour

That’s where Instagram’s new favourite nail colour really comes into its own: sunshine yellow is maybe not as conventional as some shades, but just looking at it is actually incredibly mood-boosting. Plus, as nail technician Metta Francis explains, it’s a shade that works for everybody and it’s easier to wear than you might think.

“Yellow is such an uplifting colour but a lot of people tend to shy away from it on nails. Choose a bright yellow with warm undertones – like oranges and reds – and it can look amazing on all skin tones,” she says.

Granted, such a bright colour on every single nail might be a bit too much for some people. If that’s the case though, there is a solution. “Opt for a neutral or nude base with hints of colour, like a yellow-tipped French manicure, yellow half-moons or yellow polka dots,” suggests Francis.