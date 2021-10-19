Thanks to TikTok, Gen Z and, well… Bella Hadid, some of our favourite noughties hair trends are making a resurgence. From Sabrina’s infamous zig-zag parting to the butterfly clips we lost somewhere around Y2K, our hair seems to have travelled through a time warp, landing smack back at the beginning of the millennium.

Ready to relive your youth? Get ready to nip down to Claire’s because if TikTok is right, these 00s hair trends aren’t going anywhere…